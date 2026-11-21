Uzbekistan has achieved a historic result in its international credit rating. The international rating agency S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the country's credit rating to BB+. This signifies increased international confidence in Uzbekistan's ability to meet its debt obligations and its economic stability. Now, the country needs to climb one more notch to reach investment-grade status.

This was announced by the Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva. The rating upgrade serves as an important signal for the Uzbek economy and is one of the factors demonstrating that the country's position in international financial markets is strengthening.

A credit rating plays an important role not only in assessing economic indicators but also in determining a country's financial reliability in the eyes of international investors.

What does a BB+ rating mean?

International credit ratings are used to assess a country's ability to meet its debt obligations on time, its economic stability, and its financial risks.

On the S&P Global Ratings scale, the BB+ level is one notch below investment grade. The lowest level of the investment category is BBB–, and Uzbekistan has now moved one step closer to this goal.

The upgrade to the BB+ level means that the country's creditworthiness is improving and the risk assessment regarding the fulfillment of debt obligations has relatively decreased.

What opportunities does the rating upgrade provide for Uzbekistan?

The higher a country's credit rating, the more attractive it can be for international investors and financial institutions to invest in it. This, in turn, affects the ability of the public and private sectors to attract funds from international financial markets.

The improvement in the rating can be significant in the following areas:

Foreign investments: One of the confidence factors for international investors when investing in the Uzbek economy is strengthened.

Cost of debt: An increase in the credit rating may allow the country to attract funds on more favorable terms regarding external debt and bonds.

New projects: Increased investment can help finance new projects in industry, energy, infrastructure, and other sectors.

Economic growth: Opportunities for creating new enterprises, production capacities, and jobs through investments will expand.

However, a rating upgrade does not guarantee that loans will automatically become cheaper or that investments will immediately increase. Other factors such as market conditions, interest rates, investor confidence, and economic policy also influence this process.

How close is Uzbekistan to an investment rating?

BB+ is the highest sovereign credit rating Uzbekistan has achieved, and the country needs to climb one more notch to move into the investment category.

Achieving an investment rating could open up new opportunities for the country in international financial markets. This affects not only the government's borrowing terms but also the decisions of companies and investors planning to invest in Uzbekistan.

From this perspective, the upgrade of the S&P rating to the BB+ level is an important result for the Uzbek economy and can be assessed as the next step on the path to achieving an investment rating.