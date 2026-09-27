Interest rates falling in banks: National currency deposit rates decline for 5th consecutive month

·2·Economy
Interest rates falling in banks: National currency deposit rates decline for 5th consecutive month

The downward trend in interest rates on time deposits in the national currency continues within Uzbekistan's banking system. According to the latest reports from the Central Bank and the financial market, the weighted average rate on time deposits in soms decreased from 17.5 percent in July to 17.2 percent in August. Notably, the yield on individuals' deposits in the national currency has been dropping at an accelerated pace for the fifth consecutive month: while the figure stood at 18.9 percent in July, it shrank to 18.4 percent by the end of August.

For comparison, higher rates on public deposits were last observed 5.5 years ago—in February 2021. Meanwhile, the situation in the corporate deposits sector remains relatively stable (15.4% in July and 15.5% in August). At a time when national currency interest rates are becoming cheaper, foreign currency deposits showed opposite growth, reaching 5.5 percent in August—the highest maximum result recorded since June 2024.

"5 consecutive months of decline, the 18.4% threshold, and the currency spike": 5 key points of the deposit market

The most important official indicators regarding financial market and bank deposit dynamics:

  • 5 consecutive months of decline in public deposits: Individuals' deposits in soms dropped from 18.9% in July to 18.4% in August;

  • Total time deposits dropped to 17.2%: The average rate for all time deposits in the national currency made up 17.2% in August;

  • Stability in the corporate sector: Rates on legal entities' funds in the national currency rose slightly from 15.4% in July to 15.5% in August;

  • 2-year record in foreign currency deposits: Foreign currency deposits rose to 5.5%, reaching the highest level since June 2024;

  • Foreign currency earnings of the population and business: Public foreign currency deposits increased to 5.4%, and corporate foreign currency deposits rose to 5.7%.

Comparative analysis of deposit interest rates in Uzbekistan's banking system (July — August)

Table of dynamics of time deposits in national and foreign currencies by category:

Deposit direction and currency type

July figure

August figure

Market trend and status

Total time deposits in soms

17.5%

17.2%

Decline (-0.3%) continues

Public deposits in soms

18.9%

18.4%

Sharp decline for the 5th consecutive month (-0.5%)

Business (legal entity) deposits in soms

15.4%

15.5%

Relative stability and moderate growth

Total foreign currency deposits

5.5%

Absolute maximum since June 2024

Public foreign currency deposits

5.4%

Attractiveness of saving in dollars and euros is increasing

Business foreign currency deposits

5.7%

High yield for corporate clients

Economic and financial expertise: Why are deposit interest rates falling and what does this mean?

Conclusions of banking sector experts, economists, and financial analysts:

  • "Increased liquidity and containment of inflation": The growth in the volume of funds in soms at banks and the relative stabilization of inflationary expectations are reducing banks' need for expensive national currency resources; this naturally leads to a decline in deposit rates;

  • Foundation for cheaper loans: The drop in deposit interest rates lowers the cost of banks' resource base, which in turn serves to gradually decrease loan rates offered to the public and businesses in the future;

  • Activation of foreign currency deposits: The rise of foreign currency rates to 5.5 percent indicates banks' increased interest in attracting foreign currency from the public and organizations to finance foreign trade operations and currency projects.

In your opinion, if deposit interest rates in soms continue to fall, is it still profitable to keep savings in the national currency, or is it time to switch to foreign currency? How has the drop in bank deposit rates to 18.4 percent affected your financial plans? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important financial analysis for proper money management with your loved ones!

Central Bank of Uzbekistantime depositssom interest ratesforeign currency deposits
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Hidden conditions most people don't know: which banks have the highest interest deposits?Hidden conditions most people don't know: which banks have the highest interest deposits?25 August 17:14Deposit Interest Rates Hit a Five-Year Low: What Has Changed?Deposit Interest Rates Hit a Five-Year Low: What Has Changed?6 August 09:17How much cash is in circulation? New records in Uzbekistan's financial systemHow much cash is in circulation? New records in Uzbekistan's financial system31 August 22:22Tax relief for banks: what will become more expensive for the public?Tax relief for banks: what will become more expensive for the public?6 August 10:10Uzbekistan has issued a record amount of bonds with the lowest interest rateUzbekistan has issued a record amount of bonds with the lowest interest rate3 April 10:40Foreign exchange rates for September 27 have been announcedForeign exchange rates for September 27 have been announcedToday 08:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for September 2 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 2 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 14 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 14 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 17 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 17 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 5 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 5 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 15 were announced
Exchange rates for September 15 were announced
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 21
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 21
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 17
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 17
Foreign exchange rates for September 21 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 21 have been announced