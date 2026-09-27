What is Uzbekistan importing the most from abroad? Important changes in the economy

Uzbekistan's import volume in foreign trade turnover continues to expand at a high pace. According to the latest official reports published by the National Statistics Committee, the total value of goods and services imported into the republic from abroad during January–July 2026 reached 29.6 billion US dollars. This figure showed a significant growth of 17.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

While machinery and transport equipment traditionally held the largest share in the import structure ($9.7 billion), the absolute record in terms of growth rate was recorded in the food products and live animals segment — purchases in this direction increased sharply by nearly 42 percent, amounting to $3.3 billion. Also, the inflow of industrial goods, services, and chemical products is expanding at stable double-digit figures.

"$29.6 billion, a 42% leap, and machinery leadership": 5 main points of imports

The most important official facts from Uzbekistan's foreign trade indicators for the 7 months of 2026:

17.8% growth of imports: The total volume of deliveries reached 29.6 billion US dollars, surpassing last year's figures;

Machinery and equipment — the absolute leader: With a figure of 9.7 billion dollars, technology and vehicles accounted for almost a third of total imports (+20.0%);

Record leap in food imports: The volume of imported food and live animals increased by 41.9% to reach 3.3 billion dollars;

Industrial goods, services, and chemical products: Industrial goods ($4.4 bln), provision of services ($3.6 bln), and chemical agents ($3.6 bln) remain in steady demand;

Energy and raw material resources: Mineral fuels and lubricants reached 2.5 billion dollars, while non-food raw materials reached 909.8 million dollars.

Structure of Uzbekistan's imports and annual growth rates (January–July 2026)

Comparison of the main categories of goods and services brought from abroad:

Category of goods and services Import volume (in US dollars) Growth compared to the corresponding period of 2025 Importance and share in the market Machinery and transport equipment $9.7 bln +20.0% The main foundation for infrastructure, industry, and the auto market Industrial goods $4.4 bln +10.1% Finished materials for manufacturing and construction Services $3.6 bln +13.3% Volume of IT, logistics, finance, and international service Chemical agents and products $3.6 bln +15.6% Pharmaceuticals, plastics, and mineral fertilizers sector Food products and live animals $3.3 bln +41.9% Filling the consumer market and maintaining price stability Mineral fuels and lubricants $2.5 bln +10.7% Fuel demand of the energy and transport sectors Miscellaneous manufactured articles $1.0 bln +14.0% Household and finished goods for the population's needs Non-food raw materials (excluding fuels) $909.8 mln +14.1% Necessary raw materials for processing enterprises Animal and vegetable oils, fats, waxes $363.0 mln +25.3% Raw materials for vegetable oil and confectionery industries Beverages and tobacco $222.2 mln +15.3% Retail segment of the consumer market TOTAL IMPORTS $29.6 bln +17.8% Total external purchases in January–July

Economic expertise: Why are import rates high and what does this mean?

Conclusions of macroeconomists, trade experts, and financial analysts:

"Industrial modernization and technological re-equipment": The fact that imports of machinery and technological equipment have reached nearly 10 billion dollars indicates that new enterprises, textile clusters, the mining industry, and large-scale infrastructure construction are actively continuing in the country; these expenditures serve to increase export potential in the future;

Food security and consumer market: The nearly 42 percent growth in food imports is explained by the rapid growth of domestic demand, population growth, and the government's stimulation of external supply for intervention purposes to prevent artificial price hikes in the domestic market;

Pressure on the trade balance: A 17.8 percent growth in import rates exerts a certain pressure on the stability of the national currency and the foreign trade balance; therefore, at the next stage, it is of critical importance to further accelerate localization projects for the deep processing of raw materials and food within the country.

In your opinion, is the sharp leap of up to 42% in food imports helping to lower prices in the market or is it causing difficulties for local producers? In which areas do you think Uzbekistan must master import-substituting products faster? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this analytical article reflecting our country's foreign economic activity with your friends!