Where is your joy hidden? Your birthday will reveal it

Why does one person draw strength from victory, while another finds more happiness in the affection of loved ones, new knowledge, or seeing the results of their labor? According to numerological interpretations, a birthday can give a symbolic clue about the main source that fulfills a person's soul and restores their zest for life.

Find your date in the list. Perhaps you will realize what you are lacking when your mood drops.

Dates 1, 10, 19, and 28: The joy of victory

It is said that those born on these dates have a strong connection to goals, competition, and results. For them, the greatest joy is overcoming oneself, getting past an obstacle, or accomplishing something that others considered impossible.

They find joy in:

achieving the set goal;

starting a new project;

prevailing in competition;

leading a team to results;

setting a personal record;

seeing their decision turn out to be correct.

Such a person may find an inactive life difficult. If there are no new tasks or goals for a long time, they begin to feel bored and weak.

However, you don't have to turn every situation into a contest. Sometimes it is important to rest peacefully, celebrate a small achievement, and rejoice in the success of others.

Your joy lies in victory, but the greatest victory is being better than you were yesterday.

Dates 2, 11, 20, and 29: Mutual affection

For representatives of this group, reciprocity in relationships, sincerity, and emotional closeness can be of great importance.

When they give affection, they want to feel that it is appreciated. A returned call, care matched with care, and a warm response to a sincere word bring them joy.

attention from a loved one;

sincere conversation;

an unexpected call or message;

open expression of love;

loyalty in friendship;

feeling understood.

However, always expecting a response from others can tie your mood to them. Affection and relationships are important, but a person should not hand the only key to their joy into the hands of others.

Main lesson: along with loving and accepting, show affection to yourself as well.

Dates 3, 12, 21, and 30: Self-expression

Those born on these dates can draw strength from the opportunity to show their thoughts, talents, and inner world to others.

Joy for them is manifested in:

taking the stage;

creating a work of art;

preparing an article, video, or painting;

sharing knowledge and ideas with others;

feeling that their opinion is heard;

standing out with their own style.

If such a person hides themselves for a long time or lives with the fear of "what will others say?", inner dissatisfaction may arise.

Their joy is not in praise itself. The main thing is bringing the idea inside them out into the external world and seeing that it has influenced someone.