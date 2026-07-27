Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger reveal where they will live after the wedding

Singer Shahlo Salayeva and Turkish groom Veysel Dulger held a two-day wedding ceremony in Turkey. After the wedding, the couple gave an interview and answered several questions regarding their future life and marriage.

During the conversation, they were asked where they plan to live after marriage. According to Shahlo Salayeva, since all their work and activities are currently in Uzbekistan, they will continue to live here.

"Currently, both our work and all our plans are in Uzbekistan. Therefore, for now, we will live in Uzbekistan. God willing, we intend to move to Turkey later," the singer said.

Additionally, the topic of mahr (dowry/wedding gift) in marriage was touched upon during the interview. Shahlo Salayeva stated that the gift she requested as mahr has not been bought for her yet, but mentioned that her husband promised to get it for her later.