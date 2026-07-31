Redmi K100 Pro launch date and specifications revealed

Redmi, one of the leaders in the smartphone market, has announced the official launch date and key features of its new flagship device, the Redmi K100 Pro. According to ixbt.com, the next-generation advanced gadget has already managed to attract users' attention with its record-breaking battery, charging speed, and high performance. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Based on a promotional flyer published on the Smart Digital Products Research Center page on the Weibo social network, the launch event of the new flagship is scheduled for August 11 at 19:00 local time. This device is becoming one of the most discussed mobile devices in the tech world.

Design and appearance

According to the published official poster, the new smartphone retains the overall design style of its predecessor, the Redmi K90 Pro Max. The rear panel traditionally features a triple camera module and an additional speaker from the famous Bose brand.

Also, the device's new dark red body became one of the main visual changes. Insiders note that this color resembles the Cherry Red shade expected to be introduced in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Technical capabilities and performance

Earlier, this flagship was registered in the Geekbench test database. Accordingly, the smartphone will be equipped with a modern Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and up to 16 GB of RAM. This ensures high speed even in the heaviest apps and games.

One of the most impressive aspects of the device is its battery. According to preliminary data, the Redmi K100 Pro will be equipped with a massive 8500 mAh battery. It can be quickly replenished in a short time via 100 W fast charging technology.

Display and optics capabilities have not been left out either. The smartphone is expected to feature a screen with up to 185 Hz refresh rate and a 200 MP main camera sensor, which is an important update for mobile photography enthusiasts.