CareCloud Warns About Medical Data Breach

CareCloud, a major US medical technology company, announced that personal and medical data of hundreds of thousands of citizens was stolen as a result of a cyberattack on its servers. The company had remained silent about the incident, which occurred in March, for a long time, but has now begun officially notifying victims. This demonstrates that cybersecurity issues pose a serious threat not only to financial systems, but also to the most sensitive healthcare sector. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, New Jersey-based CareCloud maintains patient databases for over 45,000 doctor's offices, hospitals, and other medical institutions across the US. As a result, the enterprise manages highly confidential medical and billing data for millions of patients. According to a notification submitted to the California Attorney General this week, hackers had access to one of the electronic medical record databases for at least six days between March 10 and March 16 of this year.

The cyberattack and scale of stolen data

Company representatives stated that unknown hackers claimed to have deleted or copied data from the databases. Although it was not directly stated whether a ransom was demanded by hackers, it is common practice for cybercriminals to extort money in exchange for not publishing data on the internet. So far, no major hacker group has officially claimed responsibility for this attack.

According to the obtained information, at least 345,000 people were affected by this data leak. Documents received by the attorney general offices of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Texas indicate that this figure may increase further in the future. Investigations showed that unauthorized access was gained to a database stored on Amazon Web Services infrastructure.

Personal data at risk

According to official warning letters, the list of stolen data is extensive and includes the following:

Citizens' full names and postal addresses

Social Security Numbers (SSN)

Government-issued identification numbers such as passports and driver's licenses

Financial information such as bank account and payment card numbers

Confidential information related to patients' health and medical history

Experts note that the exposure of such confidential data drastically increases the risk of identity theft and various frauds for the victims in the future. CareCloud CEO Stephen Snyder did not respond to the publication's requests for comment.