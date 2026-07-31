Vibrant moments from the wedding of Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger in Uzbekistan (video)

·54·Culture
Vibrant moments from the wedding of Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger in Uzbekistan (video)

Yesterday, July 30, Khoresm singer Shahlo Salayeva and Turkish artist Veysel Dulger held their wedding celebration at the "Bog'i Eram Palace" banquet hall in Khoresm.

Numerous videos from the wedding ceremony have spread across social media, sparking widespread discussion. The footage shows that the festive event took place in high spirits, with great enthusiasm and elegance. The ceremony brought together the bride and groom's close relatives, friends, and fellow artists.

Among the artists who attended the wedding were Botir Kadirov, Hulkar Abdullayeva, Murodbek Qilichev, and other famous performers. With their performances, they added even more joy and energy to the celebration.

In the comments under the videos circulating on social media, users are sincerely congratulating the bride and groom, wishing them family happiness and a long life together.

Shahlo SalayevaVeysel DulgerKhorezmUzbekistan
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