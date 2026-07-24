Maftuna Xolmurotova's comments and photos regarding her mysterious partner are capturing everyone's attention online!

Singer Maftuna Xolmurotova has shared a new post regarding her personal life. The artist, known by the stage name "Shakira," announced that it has been one year since she met her significant other and shared photos dedicated to this date with her followers.

She noted that July 23, 2025, was the day a new chapter began in their lives. The singer wrote that over the past year, the couple has experienced many joyful days together and overcome challenges as well.

"Thank God. Thank you for every moment. Every day spent with you remains a precious memory for me," Maftuna wrote.

Expressing that many more happy moments and long years together lie ahead, she added the wish, "Happy one-year anniversary to us."

After the post was published, the singer's fans showed great interest in her relationship. In the comments, many congratulated the couple on this milestone and wished them happiness and harmony.