The trending wedding cake ceremony of Shahlo and Veysel captures everyone's attention (video)

Yesterday, another wedding ceremony of Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger took place in Khorezm. Numerous videos from the wedding ceremony have spread across social media, attracting users' attention. One of them captures the bride and groom's cake-cutting ceremony.

Instead of the usual cake cutting, the couple approached this process in a unique way. The groom blew out the candles lined up one after another on top of a long cake from one side, and the bride from the other. After that, they cut the cake together, bringing a more upbeat and interesting spirit to this traditional ceremony.

These moments were also warmly welcomed by the wedding guests. Thus, the subsequent wedding of Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger in Uzbekistan is capturing fans' attention not only with its festive atmosphere, but also with its unique moments.