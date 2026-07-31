Shahzoda Muhammedova shares unexpected remarks about her husband (video)

Designer and presenter Shahzoda Muhammedova shared interesting thoughts about her husband while cooking with TV host Nilufar Sotiboldiyeva on the "Chefbook" show.

While preparing fish and skinning it, Shahzoda mentioned that she initially used to cook fish for her husband without removing the skin. However, since her spouse always asked to remove the outer layers of food, she got used to it over time.

“To be honest, when I used to cook for my husband, I wouldn't skin the fish first. But after he kept peeling the top layer off everything, I eventually started skinning it too. Even if I cut chicken or sausage, he keeps peeling the top off,” she said.

During the conversation, Nilufar Sotiboldiyeva also recalled speaking with Shahzoda’s husband and gave her own assessment of his character.

“We also had a conversation with Shahzoda's husband. He is very demanding and strict. I think he must have set a high bar for household chores as well,” the presenter said.

After that, Shahzoda elaborated further on her husband's demanding nature in daily life. According to her, even while her husband is eating, Shahzoda feels like a restaurant waitress.

“Whenever my husband is having breakfast or lunch, I stand over him just like a waiter. We can't just sit as a couple and chat comfortably, because something is always needed,” Shahzoda joked.

According to her, her husband frequently makes various requests, such as asking her to get pepper from the fridge, bring a towel, or change the tea.

“If I brewed green tea, he says, 'brew some black tea, I feel like having black tea.' Or maybe these are aspects of leadership, and he just got used to giving orders to all his employees, I don't know,” Shahzoda said.

This candid conversation is likely to spark interest on social media as well. Shahzoda's lighthearted yet revealing thoughts about her husband gave fans a unique glimpse into her family life.