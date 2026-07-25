Born in Uzbekistan, famous jeweler Jacob Arabov Cristiano Ronaldowas gifted a wrist watch estimated to be worth over 1 million dollars. The gift was presented during a meeting between the footballer and the jeweler.

Upon seeing the amber-colored watch, Ronaldo mentioned that he owns a Bugatti car in the exact same hue. Hearing this, Jacob Arabov stated that he had been unaware the footballer had a car of that color in his collection.

Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team, is also known for his interest in luxury cars and watches. However, the fact that the gifted watch matched the color of his Bugatti was an unexpected coincidence for the jeweler as well.

After news of the meeting spread, fans showed great interest in the price and appearance of the gift.