Why is it recommended to place an onion by the bedside on summer nights?

·0·For Life
Why is it recommended to place an onion by the bedside on summer nights?

The increase in mosquitoes, flies, and other small insects during the summer season causes discomfort for many. Interestingly, a simple method used by people for centuries may help alleviate this problem.

According to sources, as early as the Middle Ages, people observed that cutting an onion into four pieces and placing it by the bedside while sleeping helped ease coughing. Later, in the early 1990s, some doctors also suggested that this method might help reduce symptoms of the flu and colds, recommending it to their patients. It is said that some patients who slept with an onion near their head reported recovering from colds faster.

This belief is said to be based on the onion's natural antibacterial properties. However, modern science has not confirmed reliable evidence that placing an onion by the bedside treats the flu or a cold. Therefore, it is not recommended to use this method as a substitute for medical treatment.

Nevertheless, chopped onion can be useful in other ways. Its unique, pungent odor can bother flies entering the house and may even repel mosquitoes and ants. For this reason, some use it as a natural insect repellent on summer nights.

Furthermore, there are opinions that the amino acids contained in onions can help calm the body and have a positive effect on sleep quality.

According to another folk remedy, if an onion is rubbed on a mosquito bite, its anti-inflammatory properties may slightly alleviate redness, stinging, and itching on the skin.

Experts, while not denying that such methods can be used, remind us that it is important to rely on scientifically based medical recommendations and doctor's advice when treating illnesses.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The secret to saving electricity: are you using your air conditioner correctly?The secret to saving electricity: are you using your air conditioner correctly?Today, 00:13These 9 facts about sharks will surprise youThese 9 facts about sharks will surprise you14.07, 17:02How does the African egg-eating snake consume an egg?How does the African egg-eating snake consume an egg?14.07, 05:19Why does chasing desires tire us out? The "secret" lies elsewhereWhy does chasing desires tire us out? The "secret" lies elsewhere13.07, 01:40How to properly use an air conditioner during anomalous heat?How to properly use an air conditioner during anomalous heat?12.07, 23:36Do bacteria produce gold? Scientists explain an interesting factDo bacteria produce gold? Scientists explain an interesting fact12.07, 18:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read For Life news

How does the African egg-eating snake consume an egg?
How does the African egg-eating snake consume an egg?
How to properly use an air conditioner during anomalous heat?
How to properly use an air conditioner during anomalous heat?
These 9 facts about sharks will surprise you
These 9 facts about sharks will surprise you
What Does Our Body Expect From Us? 11 Important Reminders...
What Does Our Body Expect From Us? 11 Important Reminders...
No Matter How Much You Work, Why Doesn't Your Money Grow?
No Matter How Much You Work, Why Doesn't Your Money Grow?
Not chasing money: 7 thoughts that lead to wealth...
Not chasing money: 7 thoughts that lead to wealth...
The Amazing Secret of Honey: Why Doesn't It Spoil?
The Amazing Secret of Honey: Why Doesn't It Spoil?
The secret to saving electricity: are you using your air conditioner correctly?
The secret to saving electricity: are you using your air conditioner correctly?