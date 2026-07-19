Why is it recommended to place an onion by the bedside on summer nights?

The increase in mosquitoes, flies, and other small insects during the summer season causes discomfort for many. Interestingly, a simple method used by people for centuries may help alleviate this problem.

According to sources, as early as the Middle Ages, people observed that cutting an onion into four pieces and placing it by the bedside while sleeping helped ease coughing. Later, in the early 1990s, some doctors also suggested that this method might help reduce symptoms of the flu and colds, recommending it to their patients. It is said that some patients who slept with an onion near their head reported recovering from colds faster.

This belief is said to be based on the onion's natural antibacterial properties. However, modern science has not confirmed reliable evidence that placing an onion by the bedside treats the flu or a cold. Therefore, it is not recommended to use this method as a substitute for medical treatment.

Nevertheless, chopped onion can be useful in other ways. Its unique, pungent odor can bother flies entering the house and may even repel mosquitoes and ants. For this reason, some use it as a natural insect repellent on summer nights.

Furthermore, there are opinions that the amino acids contained in onions can help calm the body and have a positive effect on sleep quality.

According to another folk remedy, if an onion is rubbed on a mosquito bite, its anti-inflammatory properties may slightly alleviate redness, stinging, and itching on the skin.

Experts, while not denying that such methods can be used, remind us that it is important to rely on scientifically based medical recommendations and doctor's advice when treating illnesses.