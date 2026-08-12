10 simple habits that can help you get through a difficult period...

There are periods in life when a person feels tired, does not know where to start, and even simple tasks seem difficult. At such times, introducing small but consistent habits into daily life may be more effective than trying to change everything in a single day.

The methods below are not a “cure-all” for every problem. However, they may help you understand yourself better, strengthen your inner support, and regain a sense of control over your life.

1. Take a 10-minute walk alone with yourself every day

Try taking a short walk without your phone, music, or messages.

Use this time not only to walk, but also to listen to yourself:

“What was difficult for me today?”

“What made me happy?”

“What issue is troubling me inside?”

This kind of self-reflection helps a person step away from living on autopilot for a moment and become aware of their inner state.

2. Write down 3 good things at the end of the day

They do not have to be major events.

For example:

a good conversation,

a delicious meal,

returning home safe and sound,

one small task completed.

Gratitude does not make problems disappear. But it prevents your attention from becoming focused only on what is missing.

Sometimes the reason a person fails to notice the good things in their life is not that those things are absent, but that their attention is focused elsewhere.

3. Spend 15 minutes a day calming your body and breathing

Choose whichever suits you: yoga, meditation, breathing exercises, or gentle stretching.

The goal is not to achieve “perfect calm.” It is simply to give your brain a short break from the noise of the day.

If you do not enjoy meditation, do not force yourself to do it. A 15-minute slow walk or light exercise is also a good option.

4. Write a letter from your future self

Imagine yourself one year from now.

Where are you?

What has changed?

What have you learned?

Which problem have you left behind?

Now write as if that future “you” were writing a letter to your present self.

For example:

“I am grateful to you because, even though you were afraid at the time, you took the first step.”

This exercise may help you see the distance between your dreams and reality and clarify your goal.

5. Do not keep your feelings bottled up

You do not have to share all your secrets with someone every day.

But constantly going around saying “I’m fine” can also exhaust a person.

With a trusted friend, family member, or specialist, simply being able to say openly:

“I’m tired.”

“This situation upset me.”

“I’m scared right now.”

may itself reduce inner pressure.

Acknowledging your feelings is not weakness. It is the first step toward learning how to manage them.

6. Identify what is truly important to you

People often accept other people’s goals as their own.

A high salary.

An expensive car.

A certain position.

Being liked by everyone.

But which of these do you truly need?

Write down the 5 most important values in your life. For example: family, health, freedom, knowledge, and peace of mind.

Then check whether your daily decisions align with these values.

7. Set a weekly goal, not a grand dream

“I will change my life” is too broad.

“I will go for a walk three times this week” is specific.

“I will read a lot of books” is vague.

“I will read 50 pages by Sunday” is a measurable goal.

Achieving small goals repeatedly proves to a person that they are capable of taking action. This increases confidence.

8. Try something new once a week

A new café.

Taking a different route home.

A new dish.

A new activity.

A conversation with someone you do not know.

The change does not have to be major.

When the same days continue for too long, a person may begin to feel that “life has come to a standstill.” Small novelties, however, can reignite interest.

9. Find a community that understands you

A person does not have to overcome every difficulty alone.

A support group for women, a hobby club, a sports team, a professional community, or another safe environment can give a person the feeling that:

“I’m not the only one going through this,”

they may think.

What matters is that such a group be respectful and safe and not make a person dependent.

10. Do not leave friendship only in the chat

Sometimes a person communicates with hundreds of people online but lacks someone who will truly listen.

That is why you should arrange a simple meeting with your friends.

Put your phones aside.

Have coffee.

Go for a walk.

Listen to one another.

Support is not always about giving major advice. Sometimes it is enough for someone to sit beside you and listen without interrupting.

There is no need to change a “difficult life” in one day

Many people make the same mistake: when life becomes difficult, they force themselves to fix everything immediately.

A new job.

A new body.

A new relationship.

A new life.

All at once.

In reality, lasting change often looks much more ordinary: a 10-minute walk, 15 minutes of calming down, one small goal, and one sincere conversation.

But these very small actions accumulate over weeks, months, and years, changing a person’s daily life.

The most important thing is to see yourself not as a “problem that needs to be fixed,” but as a person in need of attention, rest, and growth.

If depression, severe anxiety, hopelessness, or difficulty carrying out daily tasks continues for a long time, you do not have to try to resolve it through habits alone — it may be helpful to consult a psychologist or another qualified specialist.

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