HMD Is Preparing a New Slider Inspired by the Legendary Nokia N95 Design

·34·Technology
HMD Is Preparing a New Slider Inspired by the Legendary Nokia N95 Design

HMD is preparing to launch a distinctive slider smartphone adapted to modern requirements. According to ixbt.com, the new device will continue the idea behind the previously canceled Nokia N95, but is expected to be offered at a much more affordable price. According to Ixbt.com, it reports.

A New Take on a Legendary Design

The project builds on earlier concepts that generated significant interest among technology enthusiasts. The new slider construction is notable for combining classic and modern functionality in an equally convenient format for users.

According to information shared by insiders, the device will feature a forward-sliding display mechanism. This will give users access to additional physical controls or a keyboard.

Technical Features and Display

The device is planned to include high-quality components that meet modern requirements. Based on the specifications of the previously canceled version, the new gadget may feature the following technical parameters:

  • 6.39-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution
  • A dedicated keyboard module revealed when the screen slides forward
  • Dual-speaker system and a built-in convenient kickstand
  • Triple main camera module with ZEISS optics
The smartphone’s optical capabilities are also noteworthy, with the main camera block expected to include 48-, 8- and 5-megapixel sensors. Selfie enthusiasts may receive a 16-megapixel front camera equipped with a dedicated light.

Battery Life and Pricing

The device is also expected to offer sufficient battery capacity for everyday use. According to the information available, the smartphone will support a 4500 mAh battery and 20-watt charging.

HMD once again aims to stay true to its tradition by offering advanced design solutions at affordable prices for mass-market buyers. The slider’s launch date and other details are expected to be announced soon.

HMDNokiaSmartphonesTechnologyGadgets
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