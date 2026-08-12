Kristian Kofane responds to Arsenal transfer rumours and €100 million valuation

Bayer Leverkusen’s talented forward Kristian Kofane has spoken out for the first time about his transfer value and the intense rumours linking him with Arsenal. According to Goal.com, the 20-year-old has attracted the attention of major European clubs, including the London side, after impressive performances in the Bundesliga. Goal.com reports .

Mikel Arteta’s team are reportedly looking for dynamic players to strengthen their attack, with Kofane said to fit the club’s transfer strategy perfectly. However, the young forward stressed that he was unaware of such reports and was focused solely on his performances on the pitch.

The €100 million valuation announced by his agent left the player stunned

In an interview with Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, Kristian Kofane discussed the transfer interest. He said that such talk had not reached him and that he had not personally contacted anyone involved.

The player, who has impressed this season, was even more surprised to hear about the €100 million valuation placed on him by his agent, Erik Depolo. While Transfermarkt currently values the player at €40 million, the huge figure cited by his agent came as a surprise to Kofane.

«Wow. No, I didn’t know about that. You don’t know me very well: I’m not interested in social media or anything like that,» the forward said, making no attempt to hide his astonishment.

Kofane is focused on his development at Bayer Leverkusen

The young footballer stressed that his agent or the media can say whatever they want, but his main task is simply to play football. For the 20-year-old, who has been performing consistently for Bayer Leverkusen, the German club provides an ideal environment in which to improve his skills.

His current contract with the German club runs until 2029, giving Bayer Leverkusen an advantage in future negotiations. Speaking about his future, Kofane added that he is currently focused only on football, although he may start thinking about the subject after journalists raised it.