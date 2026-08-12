In Colombia, a Father Saved His Two-Month-Old Baby from Death with His Own Body

·99·World
In Colombia, a Father Saved His Two-Month-Old Baby from Death with His Own Body

Photo: Bild

Amid the tragedy of a devastating earthquake in Colombia, an extraordinary example of paternal love and determination emerged. In the city of Cali, rescuers managed to bring out alive a two-month-old baby who had been trapped under the rubble for more than 48 hours.

Gas Smell and Cries from Beneath the Rubble

While local police and rescue teams were clearing the rubble and conducting search-and-rescue operations, faint cries of a baby were heard beneath the remains of the collapsed building. Despite a serious gas leak in the area and the high risk of an explosion, two police officers and local volunteers braved the danger and began clearing the debris by hand.

Beneath the heavy fallen concrete slabs, a horrifying yet moving scene emerged: although covered by massive debris, the father had used his body as a shield, holding his two-month-old baby tightly in his arms. It was the father’s body that protected the infant from the direct impact of the concrete fragments.

“As soon as he saw us, he begged us for just one thing — that under no circumstances would we let his baby die”, recalled one of the police officers involved in the search.

The Father and Baby Salomon Survived, but the Struggle Continues

Doctors said that the father and his two-month-old son, little Salomon, survived and are now receiving the medical care they need. Unfortunately, the difficult days are not over for the family — the baby’s mother and uncle are still listed as missing.

The 7.4-Magnitude Disaster in Colombia: Time Is Running Out

As a reminder, a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on August 10. According to the latest official data:

  • At least 240 people were killed;

  • Nearly 2,600 residents sustained injuries of varying severity.

Rescue services are working around the clock to search for people beneath the rubble. However, seismologists and experts warn that after the first 72 hours the chances of finding people trapped under the rubble alive decrease sharply.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.

ColombiaCaliSalomon
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Are People in the UK Paying £1,200 to Become Pigs? (Video)Are People in the UK Paying £1,200 to Become Pigs? (Video)Today, 16:54In India, Seven Workers Find a $52,000 DiamondIn India, Seven Workers Find a $52,000 DiamondToday, 16:3997-year-old woman rescued from floods in India on a banana raft97-year-old woman rescued from floods in India on a banana raftToday, 16:25Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez officially get married (video)Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez officially get married (video)Today, 15:59Farmer Who Trusted AI Loses 10 Hectares of CropsFarmer Who Trusted AI Loses 10 Hectares of CropsToday, 15:38Indian Woman Sets New Guinness World Record for Hair LengthIndian Woman Sets New Guinness World Record for Hair LengthToday, 15:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts