In Colombia, a Father Saved His Two-Month-Old Baby from Death with His Own Body

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Amid the tragedy of a devastating earthquake in Colombia, an extraordinary example of paternal love and determination emerged. In the city of Cali, rescuers managed to bring out alive a two-month-old baby who had been trapped under the rubble for more than 48 hours.

Gas Smell and Cries from Beneath the Rubble

While local police and rescue teams were clearing the rubble and conducting search-and-rescue operations, faint cries of a baby were heard beneath the remains of the collapsed building. Despite a serious gas leak in the area and the high risk of an explosion, two police officers and local volunteers braved the danger and began clearing the debris by hand.

Beneath the heavy fallen concrete slabs, a horrifying yet moving scene emerged: although covered by massive debris, the father had used his body as a shield, holding his two-month-old baby tightly in his arms. It was the father’s body that protected the infant from the direct impact of the concrete fragments.

“As soon as he saw us, he begged us for just one thing — that under no circumstances would we let his baby die”, recalled one of the police officers involved in the search.

The Father and Baby Salomon Survived, but the Struggle Continues

Doctors said that the father and his two-month-old son, little Salomon, survived and are now receiving the medical care they need. Unfortunately, the difficult days are not over for the family — the baby’s mother and uncle are still listed as missing.

The 7.4-Magnitude Disaster in Colombia: Time Is Running Out

As a reminder, a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on August 10. According to the latest official data:

At least 240 people were killed;

Nearly 2,600 residents sustained injuries of varying severity.

Rescue services are working around the clock to search for people beneath the rubble. However, seismologists and experts warn that after the first 72 hours the chances of finding people trapped under the rubble alive decrease sharply.

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