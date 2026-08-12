Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez officially get married (video)

Reports that Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez were going to get married had been discussed several times. It was expected that the couple’s wedding would be held as a lavish ceremony attended by many celebrities.

However, according to Us Weekly, Ronaldo and Georgina officially got married in Portugal on August 11. Instead of holding a grand celebration, the couple chose to mark this important day in the company of only their closest loved ones. Ronaldo and Georgina’s five children also attended the ceremony.

The football star confirmed that they had married by sharing a photo of their wedding rings on Instagram with the inscription “C&G”.

Thus, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, who have been living together for many years, have officially formalized their relationship through marriage. We wish them a long and happy family life.