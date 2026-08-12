Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona: Deco Meets His Agent

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Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona: Deco Meets His Agent

Barcelona continue to draw up plans to strengthen their attack in the transfer market. The Catalan club are seriously considering Inter forward Lautaro Martínez as an alternative if they fail to sign Atlético Madrid player Julián Álvarez. Against this backdrop, reports have emerged that sporting director Deco held a meeting with the player's agent. Goal.com reports that.

The Difficulties of the Julián Álvarez Transfer

According to Goal.com, Barcelona have been working on the transfer of Julián Álvarez for several weeks. However, Atlético Madrid continue to take an uncompromising stance. The Madrid club insist they will only release their forward if his full contractual release clause is paid.

The stalemate in negotiations and the financial demands are forcing the Catalan club to search for alternatives. As a result, attention has turned to Lautaro Martínez, Inter's captain and leading striker.

Inter and Fans React

Reports from the Spanish media are creating a tense atmosphere in Milan and disappointing Inter fans. Supporters are seriously concerned that their leader and captain could leave for another club during the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, Italian sources and people close to Inter's management are firmly denying the rumors. The Milan club have made it clear that they have no intention of selling their leading goalscorer and see his future at the heart of the team's project.

In conclusion, Barcelona will have to explore other alternatives to strengthen their attack. The situation surrounding Lautaro Martínez is expected to become one of the most intriguing and high-profile stories of the summer transfer window.

Lautaro MartínezBarcelonaInterJulián ÁlvarezTransfers
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