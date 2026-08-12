Redmi K100 Pro Max smartphone sets a record on its first day

·69·Technology
Redmi K100 Pro Max smartphone sets a record on its first day

Xiaomi’s new flagship device, the Redmi K100 Pro Max, has caused a real stir in the market, demonstrating a huge advantage over its predecessor. On the very first day after its launch, the gadget became extremely popular among buyers, surpassing the previous model’s sales by 150 percent. This success clearly confirms that the brand’s fans expected advanced technological capabilities from the new flagship. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, an official statement by company president Lu Weibing revealed the new smartphone’s technical specifications and initial sales results. Its warm reception among buyers can be attributed to the device’s specifications and its ability to fully meet modern requirements. Such a sharp leap in the flagship segment will inevitably affect the competitive environment in the market.

Impressive display and advanced technologies

The new Redmi flagship incorporates the latest developments and is designed to deliver high-quality content to users. The smartphone features a flat 6.9-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2608 × 1200 pixels. The screen also offers a high refresh rate of 185 Hz and is assembled using M11 materials.

The main camera with optical image stabilization captures photos at an impressive 200 MP resolution. It is accompanied by a 50 MP periscope telephoto module and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. This combination enables users to create professional-grade photo and video content.

Battery capacity and compact design

One of the device’s most notable features is its battery. It has a capacity of 9070 mAh and contains 16 percent silicon. Despite this exceptionally large battery, the smartphone’s body is just 8.45 millimeters thick and weighs 238 grams.

Charging capabilities are also extensive: the device supports 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. In addition, it can charge other devices through 27 W wired and 22.5 W wireless reverse charging.

The rear panel is made of fiberglass, while the body is fully protected against water and dust according to IP66, IP68 and IP69 standards. For security, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is built into the display. HyperOS 3.0 is used as the operating system, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port is provided for fast data transfer. The 2.1-channel audio system with Bose acoustics also guarantees high-quality sound.

RedmiXiaomiSmartphoneTechnologyFlagship
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The Name of Apple’s First Foldable Phone Has Been RevealedThe Name of Apple’s First Foldable Phone Has Been RevealedToday, 17:27Kamchatka readers and subscribers are being switched to satellite communicationsKamchatka readers and subscribers are being switched to satellite communicationsToday, 16:51HMD Is Preparing a New Slider Inspired by the Legendary Nokia N95 DesignHMD Is Preparing a New Slider Inspired by the Legendary Nokia N95 DesignToday, 16:22Blacksmith’s Valuation Surges as AI Accelerates CodingBlacksmith’s Valuation Surges as AI Accelerates CodingToday, 16:21SpaceX’s Future Is Becoming Tied to Artificial IntelligenceSpaceX’s Future Is Becoming Tied to Artificial IntelligenceToday, 15:27Smart Water Heaters: Reservoir Unveils a New Device for Homes and the Power GridSmart Water Heaters: Reservoir Unveils a New Device for Homes and the Power GridToday, 15:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids