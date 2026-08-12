Redmi K100 Pro Max smartphone sets a record on its first day

Xiaomi’s new flagship device, the Redmi K100 Pro Max, has caused a real stir in the market, demonstrating a huge advantage over its predecessor. On the very first day after its launch, the gadget became extremely popular among buyers, surpassing the previous model’s sales by 150 percent. This success clearly confirms that the brand’s fans expected advanced technological capabilities from the new flagship. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, an official statement by company president Lu Weibing revealed the new smartphone’s technical specifications and initial sales results. Its warm reception among buyers can be attributed to the device’s specifications and its ability to fully meet modern requirements. Such a sharp leap in the flagship segment will inevitably affect the competitive environment in the market.

Impressive display and advanced technologies

The new Redmi flagship incorporates the latest developments and is designed to deliver high-quality content to users. The smartphone features a flat 6.9-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2608 × 1200 pixels. The screen also offers a high refresh rate of 185 Hz and is assembled using M11 materials.

The main camera with optical image stabilization captures photos at an impressive 200 MP resolution. It is accompanied by a 50 MP periscope telephoto module and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. This combination enables users to create professional-grade photo and video content.

Battery capacity and compact design

One of the device’s most notable features is its battery. It has a capacity of 9070 mAh and contains 16 percent silicon. Despite this exceptionally large battery, the smartphone’s body is just 8.45 millimeters thick and weighs 238 grams.

Charging capabilities are also extensive: the device supports 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. In addition, it can charge other devices through 27 W wired and 22.5 W wireless reverse charging.

The rear panel is made of fiberglass, while the body is fully protected against water and dust according to IP66, IP68 and IP69 standards. For security, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is built into the display. HyperOS 3.0 is used as the operating system, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port is provided for fast data transfer. The 2.1-channel audio system with Bose acoustics also guarantees high-quality sound.