Blacksmith’s Valuation Surges as AI Accelerates Coding

As the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies has significantly accelerated the programming process, the main challenge today has shifted from writing code to testing and validating it. According to ixbt.com, Blacksmith, a startup specializing in software testing, raised $45 million in new investment to capitalize on changes in the market. Techcrunch.com reports .

Following a Series B round led by Peak XV Partners, Blacksmith’s overall valuation reached $550 million. A year earlier, when the company received a $10 million Series A investment, it was valued at just $60 million. Existing investors such as GV and Y Combinator also participated in the funding round, bringing the startup’s total funding raised to $58.5 million.

A New Problem Created by AI

Founded in 2024, Blacksmith helps enterprises build, test and validate software before releasing it to production. In an exclusive interview, the company’s co-founder and CEO, Aditya Jayaprakash, said the number of startup customers had grown from just over 700 to more than 5,000 in one year. They include leading companies such as Mercury, Supabase, Clerk, Ashby and Expensify.

AI-powered coding tools such as Cursor, OpenAI’s Codex and Claude Code, created by Anthropic, have made it much easier for software teams to generate code. However, because the quality of AI-written code is not always guaranteed, verifying that it works without errors is becoming increasingly important.

The Company’s Market Position and Competitive Landscape

According to Jayaprakash, code verification remains one of the main obstacles facing specialists, and the problem is becoming more pressing as people write more code. Blacksmith initially operated as a cloud provider for continuous integration workflows, but later expanded its platform with an AI agent called Codesmith that automatically fixes errors identified during code reviews.

The startup reached an annualized revenue run rate of $10 million with just 10 employees, expanded its team to 30 people and increased revenue to tens of millions of dollars. Some major customers are spending more than $1 million a year on the platform. Nevertheless, Blacksmith operates in a highly competitive market.

The company’s main competitors include GitHub Actions, Cursor Automations, the review capabilities of Codex and Claude Code, as well as AI code testing services offered by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Jayaprakash said the startup is relying on testing speed and competitive pricing to stand out. In the future, Blacksmith plans to build a broader suite of tools to help developers write, validate and integrate software faster.