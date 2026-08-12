In India, Seven Workers Find a $52,000 Diamond

·52·World
In India, Seven Workers Find a $52,000 Diamond

In Panna, a diamond-mining area in central India, seven poor workers made a valuable discovery that could completely change their lives. They found a large 17.96-carat diamond on a plot of land they had leased two years ago.

Ravi Patel, an official at the Panna Diamond Office, described the stone as “gem quality”, meaning one of the highest-quality and rarest types of natural diamonds. According to him, the diamond’s initial value is estimated at at least 5 million rupees — approximately $52,400 .

The diamond could change the workers’ lives

Panna is located in the state of Madhya Pradesh, one of the areas where most of India’s diamond reserves are concentrated. However, the region is one of the least developed in the country, and its residents face problems such as poverty, unemployment and water shortages.

For this reason, finding a valuable diamond is a major opportunity for local residents. However, the person who finds a diamond cannot always benefit from the proceeds. Many miners in Panna work for daily wages, and if they find a diamond, most of the money goes to the person who leased them the land.

This time, however, the situation is different. The seven workers who found the diamond themselves may benefit from its sale.

How did they find the diamond?

It turns out that two years ago, Akhilesh Pal and six other workers leased a mine in Panna’s Sarokha village at a low price. However, after failing to find anything valuable for a long time, they closed the mine for a year.

Recently, they began mining a new site nearby. After heavy rains, they decided to inspect the old mine as well, and that was when they spotted the precious stone.

“We mined there for about two years, but we had no luck. So we closed the mine for a year. When we started the new mine, we also checked the old one and found the diamond there,” Pal said.

The diamond will be auctioned in October

According to Ravi Patel, the diamond will be put up for sale at the next quarterly auction, which will take place in October. Buyers from countries other than India may also participate.

According to reports, the government will withhold a 12% royalty from the sale proceeds. The remaining money will be divided equally among the seven workers who found the diamond.

This could be a major financial opportunity for the workers. Three of them told local media that they had so far been unable to marry because of poverty. Now, this unexpected discovery may give them the chance to change their lives and start families.

IndiaPannaMadhya PradeshRavi PatelAkhilesh Pal
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