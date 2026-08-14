What is the secret to happiness? 12 important habits that will change your life

·30·For Life
What is the secret to happiness? 12 important habits that will change your life

A person’s happiness or unhappiness depends not on external circumstances, but on the small decisions and habits they adopt every day. Psychologists have analyzed the difference between unhappiness and a happy life based on clear criteria, showing what results our daily lifestyles can produce.

For anyone who wants to change their life, here are 12 important contrasting formulas:

12 factors that lead to unhappiness or bring happiness

By comparing our daily choices, we can determine which direction we are heading in:

Habits that cause unhappiness

Decisions that bring happiness

Staying cooped up at home all day

Going outside for fresh air every day

Moving as little as possible

Going for walks, doing yoga and engaging in physical activities

Spending more money than you earn

Spending less than your income and maintaining financial stability

Taking life too seriously

Learning to take life lightly and treat it like a game

Living merely as a consumer

Developing habits of creativity and creation

Constantly comparing yourself with others

Cooperating with those around you rather than competing with them

Belittling and envying successful people

Learning from those who have achieved success

Running away from problems and difficulties

Acknowledging the problem and facing it head-on

Not greeting people first and keeping your distance

Being open-hearted and greeting people first

Complaining and grumbling incessantly

Offering more praise, gratitude and kind words

Being unreliable and unstable

Becoming a trustworthy person others can rely on

Looking for excuses as to why everything is going wrong

Seeking clear solutions even in difficult situations

Which staircase are you climbing?

Each person chooses which habits to fill their day with. While complaining, inactivity and negative thinking drag down one’s mental state, creativity, gratitude and activity make a person calm and successful.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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