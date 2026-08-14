What is the secret to happiness? 12 important habits that will change your life

A person’s happiness or unhappiness depends not on external circumstances, but on the small decisions and habits they adopt every day. Psychologists have analyzed the difference between unhappiness and a happy life based on clear criteria, showing what results our daily lifestyles can produce.

For anyone who wants to change their life, here are 12 important contrasting formulas:

12 factors that lead to unhappiness or bring happiness

By comparing our daily choices, we can determine which direction we are heading in:

Habits that cause unhappiness Decisions that bring happiness Staying cooped up at home all day Going outside for fresh air every day Moving as little as possible Going for walks, doing yoga and engaging in physical activities Spending more money than you earn Spending less than your income and maintaining financial stability Taking life too seriously Learning to take life lightly and treat it like a game Living merely as a consumer Developing habits of creativity and creation Constantly comparing yourself with others Cooperating with those around you rather than competing with them Belittling and envying successful people Learning from those who have achieved success Running away from problems and difficulties Acknowledging the problem and facing it head-on Not greeting people first and keeping your distance Being open-hearted and greeting people first Complaining and grumbling incessantly Offering more praise, gratitude and kind words Being unreliable and unstable Becoming a trustworthy person others can rely on Looking for excuses as to why everything is going wrong Seeking clear solutions even in difficult situations

Which staircase are you climbing?

Each person chooses which habits to fill their day with. While complaining, inactivity and negative thinking drag down one’s mental state, creativity, gratitude and activity make a person calm and successful.

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