A Fierce Night at UFC 330: Makhachev vs Garry and the Full Fight Card

An eagerly awaited night of action is approaching for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. On the night of August 15–16, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will host the next numbered event at a spectacular arena — UFC 330 will take place.

The main event will be a welterweight title fight, with reigning champion Islam Makhachev facing the division’s No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garry in the Octagon.

Two title fights and clashes featuring veteran stars

The tournament’s co-main event will also feature a title on the line. In the women’s strawweight division, reigning champion Mackenzie Dern will defend her belt against the No. 5-ranked contender Jillian Robertson .

In addition, the main card will feature Octagon veteran and knockout specialist Edson Barboza against skilled lightweight fighter Esteban Ribovics . At middleweight, undefeated prospect Mansur Abdul-Malik will face experienced fighter Dustin Stoltzfus .

Unexpected change three days before the event

A major late change has been made to the tournament card. Jose Ochoa, who was scheduled to fight Charles Johnson, withdrew from the event for undisclosed reasons just three days before it. He has been replaced by promotional debutant Eduardo Enrique , and the fight will now take place at a 59 kg catchweight.

The evening will be opened by Central Asianfans’ much-anticipated bout between Kyrgyzstani welterweight Mikutbek Orolbai and American Jeremiah Wells .

UFC 330: Full Fight Card

Welterweight (Main title fight): Islam Makhachev (champion) — Ian Machado Garry (#1)

Women’s strawweight (Title fight): Mackenzie Dern (champion) — Jillian Robertson (#5)

Lightweight: Jalin Turner — Kaue Fernandes

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik — Dustin Stoltzfus

Lightweight: Edson Barboza — Esteban Ribovics

Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani — Joel Alvarez

Catchweight (59 kg): Charles Johnson — Eduardo Enrique (debut)

Middleweight: Dante Johnson — Eric McConico

Middleweight: Vicente Luque — Tresean Gore

Light heavyweight: Rafael Tobias — Lucas Fernando

Welterweight: Neil Magny — Ramiz Brahimaj

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells — Mikutbek Orolbai

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