A Fierce Night at UFC 330: Makhachev vs Garry and the Full Fight Card

·48·Sport
A Fierce Night at UFC 330: Makhachev vs Garry and the Full Fight Card

An eagerly awaited night of action is approaching for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. On the night of August 15–16, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will host the next numbered event at a spectacular arena — UFC 330 will take place.

The main event will be a welterweight title fight, with reigning champion Islam Makhachev facing the division’s No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garry in the Octagon.

Two title fights and clashes featuring veteran stars

The tournament’s co-main event will also feature a title on the line. In the women’s strawweight division, reigning champion Mackenzie Dern will defend her belt against the No. 5-ranked contender Jillian Robertson .

In addition, the main card will feature Octagon veteran and knockout specialist Edson Barboza against skilled lightweight fighter Esteban Ribovics . At middleweight, undefeated prospect Mansur Abdul-Malik will face experienced fighter Dustin Stoltzfus .

Unexpected change three days before the event

A major late change has been made to the tournament card. Jose Ochoa, who was scheduled to fight Charles Johnson, withdrew from the event for undisclosed reasons just three days before it. He has been replaced by promotional debutant Eduardo Enrique , and the fight will now take place at a 59 kg catchweight.

The evening will be opened by Central Asianfans’ much-anticipated bout between Kyrgyzstani welterweight Mikutbek Orolbai and American Jeremiah Wells .

UFC 330: Full Fight Card

  • Welterweight (Main title fight): Islam Makhachev (champion) — Ian Machado Garry (#1)

  • Women’s strawweight (Title fight): Mackenzie Dern (champion) — Jillian Robertson (#5)

  • Lightweight: Jalin Turner — Kaue Fernandes

  • Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik — Dustin Stoltzfus

  • Lightweight: Edson Barboza — Esteban Ribovics

  • Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani — Joel Alvarez

  • Catchweight (59 kg): Charles Johnson — Eduardo Enrique (debut)

  • Middleweight: Dante Johnson — Eric McConico

  • Middleweight: Vicente Luque — Tresean Gore

  • Light heavyweight: Rafael Tobias — Lucas Fernando

  • Welterweight: Neil Magny — Ramiz Brahimaj

  • Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells — Mikutbek Orolbai

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Islam MakhachevIan Machado GarryMackenzie DernPhiladelphiaUFC
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