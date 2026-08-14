Shock decision: Mourinho draws up a plan to turn Real Madrid into an unbeatable team

A period of major changes and iron discipline is beginning at Real Madrid. The renowned manager José Mourinho has firmly established that no player is guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

According to reports from the influential Spanish publication El Debate and The Touchline the experienced Portuguese coach has developed a special plan aimed at creating maximum competition within the Royal Club.

At least two competitors for every position

According to Mourinho’s strategic vision, an unbeatable team in modern football can be built only through strong internal competition and constant pressure.

Under the new rules:

A complete duplication system: At least two equally strong, direct competitors will be established for every line and position on the pitch;

Ruthless rotation: Anyone who fails to perform on the pitch or relaxes in training will be sent straight to the bench by José Mourinho without hesitation.

Mbappé, Vinícius and Bellingham are not untouchable either

Most importantly, this strict requirement applies not only to young or backup players but also directly to the team’s leading stars.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham the giants of world football, can no longer feel completely secure. According to the Portuguese coach’s decision, it is not reputation or status but useful actions on the pitch and maximum discipline that will open the door to the starting XI.

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