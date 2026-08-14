Makhachev or Garry? Uzbek Sports Stars Share Their Predictions

As the UFC 330 numbered event, scheduled to take place in the United States on August 16, draws closer, excitement is growing among martial arts fans around the world. In the evening’s main event, the reigning welterweight champion Islam Makhachev will step into the Octagon to defend his belt against undefeated Irish challenger Ian “Machado” Garry .

As is customary, we asked prominent Uzbek athletes, coaches and industry experts for their analysis and predictions ahead of this uncompromising super-fight, reports Sports.uz .

Experience, Wrestling and Khabib’s Tactics

Representatives of Uzbekistan’s combat sports community point to Makhachev’s wrestling advantage and the strength of the team in his corner as the key factors:

Ayubkhan Kamolov (Uzbek MMA legend): “This will be a very interesting fight. In terms of styles, Islam has a significant advantage. Most experts are also predicting a victory for the Russian champion. I think Makhachev will study his opponent in the first round, fully adapt to the fight and defeat Garry at the end of the second round. I will pray for Islam—he is a Muslim athlete, and sometimes victory also depends on the prayers of many people”.

Mavlonbek Qahhorov (renowned Muay Thai fighter): “A tough contest awaits both fighters. Garry is physically strong and extremely confident. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in Makhachev’s corner. Khabib will devise the right tactics against the opponent. I think the bout will go the full five rounds, with Makhachev edging the victory on points”.

Parviz Abdumavlonov (MMA manager): “Considering Garry’s strong defensive skills, the bout could go all five rounds. However, in the end, the judges will unanimously award the decision to Makhachev”.

Early Victory and the D’Arce Choke

Some experts, however, believe the fight will not reach the judges’ scorecards and that the champion will finish it early on the ground:

Dmitry Khudyakov (coach at Fight Baza club): “From the opening seconds, there will be intense exchanges in the wrestling and striking. However, Makhachev could knock Garry out or secure a submission as early as the first round”.

Sirochbek Ismoilov (undefeated professional boxer, 12-0): “Islam’s grappling is a level above his opponent’s. Makhachev will wear Garry down physically over the first three rounds and finish him with a choke in the fourth or fifth”.

Shokhrukh Abubakirov (MMA commentator): “The bout will be even more intense than expected. I think Islam will apply heavy pressure to his opponent’s neck and shoulder in the third or fourth round and force Garry to submit with the famous blood-choking ‘D’Arce choke’ technique”.

Temur Mamirbekov (professional MMA fighter): “Garry is tall and an all-round fighter, which will create serious problems for Islam. Nevertheless, Makhachev will impose his wrestling and defend his belt with a submission in the second round”.

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