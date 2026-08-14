Milan ready to part ways with Christopher Nkunku as Roma pursue the player

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Milan ready to part ways with Christopher Nkunku as Roma pursue the player

According to Goal.com, AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku has unexpectedly been placed on the transfer list and could leave the club. After the head coach left the player out of his plans, Roma are attempting to take advantage of the situation. This is what Goal.com reports .

With less than two weeks remaining before the summer transfer window closes, the head coach presented management with a list of players deemed surplus to requirements. Despite making a positive impression in the early training sessions, the 28-year-old French forward gradually failed to earn the coach’s trust and was left out of the first team.

According to Calcio Mercato, Nkunku’s unexpected placement on the transfer list has attracted the attention of another Serie A heavyweight, Roma. The capital club are interested in signing the former Chelsea player and have been monitoring him for a long time.

Roma and their transfer plans

Last January, Roma wanted to sign Nkunku at the request of their head coach. Although the transfer did not go through at the time because of public opposition, the Roman club’s interest in the French player has not faded.

According to Asromalive, the sporting director is preparing for new negotiations. The Romans are planning to include their talented Argentine midfielder in the deal as they look to strengthen the squad.

Possible swap deal

Under the proposed arrangement, the talented Argentine player could become part of the transfer deal. This is expected to be a mutually beneficial solution for both clubs.

It is known that the Argentine player’s name had previously appeared on Milan’s transfer list. If the swap goes through, two Serie A heavyweights could achieve their main transfer objectives.

MilanRomaChristopher NkunkuMatías SouléTransfer
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