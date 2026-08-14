Apple adds the legendary iPhone X to its obsolete devices list

·2·Technology
Apple adds the legendary iPhone X to its obsolete devices list

Apple has officially added the iPhone X, one of its most important and popular gadgets, to its list of obsolete devices. Nearly nine years after its release, the anniversary smartphone has reached the end of its era and lost official support under the company’s classification. According to ixbt.com this report states.

According to ixbt.com, the list also includes the 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop released in 2018. After a device receives obsolete status, Apple stops providing hardware service for it, and official service centers can no longer order original replacement parts.

The American tech giant usually moves its products into this category more than seven years after sales are discontinued. The iPhone X was first introduced in 2017 and became one of the most groundbreaking devices in the company’s history.

An era of revolutionary design and new technologies

The model is remembered as one of the first Apple smartphones to feature an OLED display, the Face ID facial recognition system, and the distinctive notch design at the top of the screen. This solution became a major trend across the mobile industry in the following years.

Throughout its life cycle, the smartphone received numerous software updates, with iOS 16.7.16 being its final operating system version. After that, the device stopped receiving major software updates.

Rules for Mac computers

Under the company’s policy, Mac computers are subject to somewhat different time frames. In particular, battery replacement remains available for up to ten years after sales of a laptop are discontinued, but only if the necessary replacement parts are still available.

Adding the iPhone X to the obsolete devices list marks the end of an entire era in mobile technology and means that users will gradually need to move to newer generations of gadgets.

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