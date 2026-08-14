Enzo Maresca Takes Charge as Manchester City Head Coach

Enzo Maresca is ready to replace Pep Guardiola and usher in a new era at Manchester City ahead of the 2026–27 season. The Italian coach stressed that he fully understands the immense responsibility he carries before Sunday’s Community Shield clash. Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and official club sources, Maresca was appointed Manchester City head coach following Guardiola’s departure after a successful decade. The Italian is drawing on his previous experience: he previously managed Leicester City and Chelsea and also worked as an assistant coach at Manchester City, making this a familiar environment for him.

A new era and high expectations

In an interview with the club’s media team, Maresca shared his feelings. He said that joining a giant like Manchester City means being expected to win and compete for trophies, and that every possible effort will be made to fulfil this responsibility.

The coach said returning to the team felt like coming home, noting that many members of staff had remained unchanged while the squad had been renewed by approximately 80%.

Major squad changes and transfers

The squad underwent extensive changes during the managerial transition. Elliot Anderson, signed from Nottingham Forest for £116 million, became the club’s biggest transfer. James Trafford, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké were sold, while John Stones and Bernardo Silva left the club as free agents.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently showing strong interest in Rodri. Manchester City are also negotiating with 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and monitoring the performances of Chelsea star Enzo Fernández.

Maresca stressed that competing for trophies remains the main objective during this transition and said he hopes to bring joy to the fans at the end of the season. Sunday’s Community Shield match against reigning Premier League champions Arsenal will be his first official test in the new role.