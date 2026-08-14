Manchester City set to offer Chelsea €120 million for Enzo Fernández

·2·Sport
Manchester City set to offer Chelsea €120 million for Enzo Fernández

Manchester City have launched an aggressive move in the transfer market as they seek to overhaul their midfield. According to Sky Sports UK, the Cityzens are preparing a huge €120 million offer to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. Goal.com reports .

The transfer activity is directly linked to squad changes and the increased activity during the final days of the transfer window. Tijjani Reijnders, previously one of the club’s primary targets, had agreed to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah. AC Milan are expected to receive around €14 million from the fee Manchester City will pay for the transfer.

Midfield changes and a new target

Tijjani Reijnders’ departure forced Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca to act quickly to strengthen the midfield. At the manager’s request, the club’s leadership had already identified the ideal candidate: Argentina international Enzo Fernández.

Chelsea’s management had set a firm deadline for offers for the player, ending on Friday afternoon. While the London club waited for bids, Manchester City first waited for Reijnders’ transfer to be fully resolved before making its main move.

Financial details and prospects of the deal

According to the source, the proposed fee reflects not only the activity in the transfer market but also the clubs’ financial interests. The €120 million offer would allow Chelsea to make a capital gain after paying around €125 million to sign the player from Benfica several years ago.

If completed successfully, the transfer would become one of the most high-profile deals of the summer window. All parties are continuing negotiations as they seek to reach final decisions in the hours remaining before the transfer window closes.

Manchester CityEnzo FernándezChelseaTransfersPremier League
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