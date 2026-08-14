Don’t Hold on to Resentment: 3 Important Ways to Overcome Hurt...

Sometimes a single remark, indifference, or unexpected treatment can stay with a person for a long time. The incident passes, but hurt, anger, and the question “Why did they do this to me?” remain inside.

To move past resentment, you do not have to justify the other person or live as if “nothing happened.” The most important thing is to understand what you are feeling, exactly which need has been hurt, and how that need can now be met in a healthy way.

Approach 1: First, name the feeling clearly

The sentence “I am hurt” is sometimes not enough.

Behind hurt, there may be anger, a feeling of rejection, being devalued, loneliness, shame, or a sense of injustice.

So take a piece of paper and write without embellishing anything:

What am I feeling right now?

Then move on to the second question:

What did the person who hurt me need at that moment?

Perhaps they wanted attention, control, protection, recognition, or to feel that they were right.

This does not justify their behavior. But it allows you to look at the situation more broadly, rather than only from the perspective of “they are a bad person.”

Then ask yourself another question:

What did they actually want from me?

Sometimes the apparent cause of an argument is one thing, while the underlying need is something entirely different.

Understanding another person does not mean agreeing with them

This is a very important distinction.

If someone was rude to you, understanding their needs does not oblige you to return to that relationship.

You can say both:

“I understand why they acted that way”

and

“It is not acceptable for me to be treated this way”

at the same time.

Psychological maturity sometimes begins precisely with being able to hold these two thoughts simultaneously.

Approach 2: Identify exactly what caused the pain

The same words can affect two people in completely different ways.

A remark that means nothing to one person may deeply offend another’s dignity. Why?

Because every person has their own “pain points.”

Ask yourself:

“What exactly hurt me so much in this situation?”

For example, someone dismissed your opinion. Perhaps the problem was not just what they said, but that it triggered an old feeling in you: “My opinion is not valued.”

Or perhaps someone broke a promise. Maybe trust and stability are especially important to you.

The goal here is not to blame yourself.

On the contrary, it is to understand which sensitive point was touched.

Ask the question “Where is my vulnerability?” carefully

This question should not be understood as:

“What is wrong with me?”

but rather as:

“Which of my needs has become overly dependent on how another person treats me?”

Perhaps you feel your self-worth only through praise.

Perhaps you take rejection very hard.

Perhaps setting boundaries is difficult for you.

Then another question arises:

“Which skill do I need to strengthen in myself?”

This may be self-respect, expressing yourself clearly, saying “no,” managing your emotions, or separating your self-worth from other people’s opinions.

Approach 3: Ask, “How should everything have happened?”

Resentment often hides an unfulfilled expectation.

“They should have understood me.”

“They should have apologized.”

“They should have chosen me.”

“They should not have spoken to me that way.”

Write down the ideal scenario for yourself:

How should everything have happened?

Then move on to the most important question:

“If everything had happened the way I wanted, what would it have given me?”

The answers are often deeper than the event itself:

respect,

security,

recognition,

affection,

attention,

justice,

trust.

This is where the true center of the resentment may become visible.

A need does not have to be met by only one person

Let us suppose you needed them to apologize because it would have given you the feeling that “my feelings matter.”

But that person did not apologize.

Now life divides into two paths.

The first path is to wait for years for them to change.

The second is to ask yourself:

“How can I show myself that my feelings matter?”

For example, by setting boundaries, changing the relationship, talking to someone you trust, or not tying your self-worth to another person’s treatment of you.

This is one of the most important points in moving past resentment.

Forgiving does not always mean reconciling

You can forgive someone and still choose not to remain as close to them as before.

Forgiveness does not mean:

“They were right.”

Nor does it mean, “I will trust them again.”

Sometimes forgiveness simply means:

“This event no longer controls my daily life.”

If a relationship involved constant humiliation, abuse, manipulation, or danger, it is wrong to take all the responsibility upon yourself by asking, “What vulnerability do I have?” In such situations, the first priority is safety and healthy boundaries.

The most important question for letting go of resentment

In the end, ask yourself:

“What am I still expecting from that person?”

An apology?

Recognition?

Regret?

Their return?

An acknowledgment that you were right?

Sometimes what keeps resentment alive is not the past itself, but the scenario you are still waiting to come true.

Recognizing this expectation gives a person a choice: continue waiting or meet their need in another, healthier way.

Because inner peace does not always begin with another person apologizing.

Sometimes it begins with the decision:

“I cannot change what happened, but I will not allow it to control my life anymore.”

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