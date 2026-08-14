Imam Saves Girl Choking on Candy in Turkey

·78·World
Imam Saves Girl Choking on Candy in Turkey

A mosque imam saved the life of a girl attending a summer Quran course in Izmir, Turkey. During the lesson, a piece of candy suddenly became lodged in her throat, and the panicked girl began running around looking for help.

After witnessing the situation, mosque imam Muhammed Acar immediately came to her aid and performed the Heimlich maneuver. As a result, the girl’s airway was cleared and her life was saved.

The girl was later reported to be in good condition. The incident once again showed how important it is to act quickly and correctly in emergencies.

IzmirTurkeyMuhammed Acar
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