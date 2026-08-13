Father evading child support found at construction site in Urganch

Systematic efforts are being carried out to identify individuals wanted for evading child support payments in order to ensure the enforcement of writs related to child support collection. Their case files are being forwarded to the courts, and appropriate measures are being taken.

Although debtor M.D., whose case was being handled by the Yangiariq District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, was ordered under a writ issued by the inter-district court for civil cases of Bog‘ot dated 04.06.2014 to pay child support for the material maintenance of one child in favor of claimant M.N., he had failed to pay the required child support on time.

As a result, as of 01.08.2026, his child support debt had accumulated to 63.5 million soums, and he was placed on the wanted list.

During search operations conducted by employees of the Department’s search division, it was established that debtor M.D. had been working unofficially at the construction site of a newly built multi-story residential building in Urganch.

During the search measures carried out, debtor M.D. was taken to Yangiariq District, where a report of an administrative offense was drawn up against him by the department’s state enforcement officer G‘.Tillayev. The collected documents were sent to the Yangiariq District Court for Criminal Cases pursuant to Article 47-4 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

By the court’s decision dated 06.08.2026, debtor M.D. was sentenced to 15 (fifteen) days of administrative detention, ensuring that the punishment was carried out.