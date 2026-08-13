Father evading child support found at construction site in Urganch

·32·Society
Father evading child support found at construction site in Urganch

Systematic efforts are being carried out to identify individuals wanted for evading child support payments in order to ensure the enforcement of writs related to child support collection. Their case files are being forwarded to the courts, and appropriate measures are being taken.

Although debtor M.D., whose case was being handled by the Yangiariq District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, was ordered under a writ issued by the inter-district court for civil cases of Bog‘ot dated 04.06.2014 to pay child support for the material maintenance of one child in favor of claimant M.N., he had failed to pay the required child support on time.

As a result, as of 01.08.2026, his child support debt had accumulated to 63.5 million soums, and he was placed on the wanted list.

During search operations conducted by employees of the Department’s search division, it was established that debtor M.D. had been working unofficially at the construction site of a newly built multi-story residential building in Urganch.

During the search measures carried out, debtor M.D. was taken to Yangiariq District, where a report of an administrative offense was drawn up against him by the department’s state enforcement officer G‘.Tillayev. The collected documents were sent to the Yangiariq District Court for Criminal Cases pursuant to Article 47-4 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

By the court’s decision dated 06.08.2026, debtor M.D. was sentenced to 15 (fifteen) days of administrative detention, ensuring that the punishment was carried out.

UrgenchYangiariqUzbekistanBogot
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The “TRACKER 2” vehicle of a citizen who failed to pay debts on time was seizedThe “TRACKER 2” vehicle of a citizen who failed to pay debts on time was seizedToday, 19:59Driver Fleeing Road Patrol Officers in Qashqadaryo Crashes into Service VehicleDriver Fleeing Road Patrol Officers in Qashqadaryo Crashes into Service VehicleToday, 16:04Expensive vehicle seized over debtExpensive vehicle seized over debtToday, 14:54Surprising phenomenon: A duck feeding fish (video)Surprising phenomenon: A duck feeding fish (video)Today, 12:34Man chained his mouth shut and declared a hunger strike seeking help (video)Man chained his mouth shut and declared a hunger strike seeking help (video)Today, 11:22Contraband: What happened around the illegal medicine warehouse in Namangan?Contraband: What happened around the illegal medicine warehouse in Namangan?Today, 10:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy