In India, a “Corpse” in a Lake Unexpectedly Comes Back to Life (Video)

In the Indian city of Hanamkonda, a man lying motionless in a lake for nearly five hours alarmed local residents. Those who saw him thought he had died and immediately notified the police.

When law enforcement officers arrived and grabbed the man’s hand to pull him ashore, something unexpected happened — he suddenly stood up.

It turned out that the man had worked all day and was extremely tired. He entered the lake to cool off and fell asleep in the water. That was why he lay motionless for so long.

After confirming that the man was alive, the police officers and the people gathered at the scene breathed a sigh of relief. A video of the incident spread on social media, prompting various jokes among users.