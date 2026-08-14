The World's First Fully Automated Coffee Shop Is Opening in China

·1·Technology
The World's First Fully Automated Coffee Shop Is Opening in China

On August 16, the world's first fully automated, 24/7 robotic coffee shop will begin operating at the Galaxy SOHO shopping complex in Beijing. According to ixbt.com, the project is being launched by the 7FRESH Coffee brand, owned by major company JD.com. The coffee shop is attracting global attention because it has eliminated human involvement entirely, with all processes managed by artificial intelligence and mechanical systems. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

Fully Automated Processes and Customer Convenience

No employees will work at the new automated venue. All operations, including grinding ingredients, preparing drinks, packaging them and delivering them to customers, will be handled entirely by robots. As a result, visitors will not have to spend time waiting in long lines or interacting with staff.

The ordering process is also based on digital technologies, allowing customers to choose their preferred drink through the JD.com app or the dedicated 7FRESH mini-program. Completed orders can be collected from a special automated self-service pickup chamber. In addition, a large screen installed at the venue will allow customers to watch their drinks being prepared in real time.

Personalized Settings and a Wide Selection

The project creators have paid special attention to adapting drinks to each customer's personal taste. Users can adjust coffee concentration, sweetness and the amount of juice on a scale from 1 percent to 100 percent. For example, they can set the strength of an Americano to 40 percent and the sweetness of fruit tea to 70 percent.

Consumers can give personal names to unique recipes they create and share them with other users. The coffee shop's selection includes various types of coffee, carbonated drinks, loose-leaf teas and probiotic juices.

Future Plans and the Opening Ceremony

7FRESH plans to introduce artificial intelligence recommendations in the future. This feature will select the optimal caffeine intake based on the user's daily routine and physical condition. On opening day, the company plans to organize a 24-hour live stream with the goal of entering the Guinness World Records. The first visitors will also be offered free coffee prepared by robots.

RobotsCoffee ShopChinaArtificial IntelligenceJD.com
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