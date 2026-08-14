Early Problems at Real Madrid: Defensive Crisis

Ahead of the new Spanish La Liga season, Real Madrid has faced serious personnel issues. According to AS, the club's central defensive line is plagued by injuries, leaving head coach José Mourinho in a difficult situation ahead of the season opener, reports Goal.com reports .

Currently, only five defenders remain in the first team, two of whom — Éder Militão and Raúl Asencio — will miss the opening match against Espanyol due to injuries. This situation is reviving anxious memories for fans from previous seasons.

A New Trio in Central Defense

Due to the circumstances, the coaching staff is forced to rely on three central defenders at the start of the season. Players like Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, and Ibrahima Konaté are expected to shoulder the main burden on the pitch.

The preparation of this trio varies. Notably, Ibrahima Konaté returned to training last Monday. He has two weeks and a friendly match against Schalke to reach optimal form before the La Liga fixtures.

Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen missed the initial official test due to a minor injury. It is worth noting that he was the team's most-utilized central defender last season, making 40 appearances. Experienced Antonio Rüdiger, despite knee issues, played 45 minutes in a friendly against Ferencváros and started the match against Deportivo.

Academy Support and Future Plans

The medical room filling up with players even before the start of the season had caused various concerns around the team. However, in such difficult times, Real Madrid, as always, is managing to find a solution by relying on its academy.

This crisis, which arose before the start of La Liga, will be the first serious test for José Mourinho's team on the long championship road. Restoring balance in the defense and expanding squad depth remains one of the club's main tasks.