According to information published by The Independent, Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is set to continue his career in the Saudi Pro League. The Dutch footballer is being transferred to Al-Qadsiah for £51 million. Under this surprise agreement, the player is leaving the Etihad Stadium after just one season in the English top flight. This was reported by Goal.com reports Goal.com.

Reijnders has fully agreed personal terms with his new club, and the transfer is on the verge of being completed. Manchester City signed the player from Milan last summer for £46.5 million. As a result, the English club has managed to make a significant profit from the deal, with its total sales in this summer’s transfer window reaching nearly £100 million.

Position on the pitch and squad changes

The Dutch footballer made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals. Despite attracting interest from domestic clubs, he ultimately chose a Saudi Arabian side. Although he made an impressive start, the midfielder lost his place in the starting XI towards the end of the season.

Former head coach Pep Guardiola had preferred a central midfield partnership of captain Bernardo Silva and Spanish holding midfielder Rodri. Silva has now left the team, while Rodri has become Barcelona’s main target, prompting major changes in Manchester City’s midfield.

Financial freedom and new plans

Alongside the sales of Nathan Aké and James Trafford, total revenue of £100 million is giving Manchester City considerable financial freedom in the transfer market. To replace its losses in midfield, the club signed Nottingham Forest talent Elliot Anderson for £116 million.

Aké’s move to Fenerbahçe and Trafford’s transfer to Leeds United reflect the club’s strategy of improving squad depth and ensuring financial stability during the summer transfer window. The club’s leadership has decided to radically overhaul a squad that had relied on experienced veterans in recent seasons.

Tijjani Reijnders’ brief spell at the club has also fallen victim to these sweeping changes. His swift sale is not only generating significant funds for Manchester City but also allowing the club to recruit players who fit its new tactical ideas.