Donkeys Married in India to Bring Rain

Villagers in India’s Andhra Pradesh state held a traditional wedding ceremony for two donkeys, praying for rain. Locals believe the ritual will bring beneficial rainfall and a successful monsoon season.

According to Indian media reports, residents of Kurlapalli village, part of the Kalyandurg mandal in Anantapur district, organized the ceremony as a local tradition aimed at bringing rain.

During the ceremony, the two donkeys were led through the village streets to the sound of drums. A symbolic wedding ceremony was then held for them, with residents pouring water over the pair and offering special prayers for abundant rainfall.

Villagers said they had held a similar ceremony in the past, after which the area received good rainfall. For this reason, residents hope that the ancient tradition will once again bring plentiful monsoon rains this year.