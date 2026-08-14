Donkeys Married in India to Bring Rain

·84·World
Donkeys Married in India to Bring Rain

Villagers in India’s Andhra Pradesh state held a traditional wedding ceremony for two donkeys, praying for rain. Locals believe the ritual will bring beneficial rainfall and a successful monsoon season.

According to Indian media reports, residents of Kurlapalli village, part of the Kalyandurg mandal in Anantapur district, organized the ceremony as a local tradition aimed at bringing rain.

During the ceremony, the two donkeys were led through the village streets to the sound of drums. A symbolic wedding ceremony was then held for them, with residents pouring water over the pair and offering special prayers for abundant rainfall.

Villagers said they had held a similar ceremony in the past, after which the area received good rainfall. For this reason, residents hope that the ancient tradition will once again bring plentiful monsoon rains this year.

IndiaAndhra PradeshKurlapalliKalyandurgAnantapur
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