Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov Suffers a Tragic Loss in His Family

·143·Sport
Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov Suffers a Tragic Loss in His Family

It has been reported that Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov’s son has died prematurely. Championat.asia reported the news.

The Zamin.uz team extends its deepest condolences to Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov, his family and loved ones following this tragic loss.

Words are inadequate in the face of such a tragedy. May the deceased rest in peace, and may his loved ones find strength and patience.

Temurkhuja AbdukholikovChampionat.asiaZamin.uz
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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