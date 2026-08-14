“House management heads” defrauded citizens of 574.6 million soums

Two individuals who introduced themselves as house management heads and fraudulently obtained 574.6 million soums from citizens have been detained in Tashkent’s Uchtepa district. This was reported by the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor’s Office.

A pre-investigation inquiry conducted by the Uchtepa district department established that A.B. and M.B. had introduced themselves as the heads of House Management No. 29 in the “Vatanparvar” MFY area.

It was established that, under various pretexts, they fraudulently obtained a total of 574.6 million soums from residents of the multi-storey building.

A criminal case has been initiated over the incident under Article 168 of the Criminal Code, concerning fraud. Investigative proceedings are currently underway.