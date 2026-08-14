What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on 15 August?

·45·Uzbekistan
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on 15 August?

O‘zgidromet has announced the weather forecast expected across Uzbekistan on 15 August. Forecasters predict that temperatures in some areas will rise to 43 degrees.

In Toshkent city, it will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 22-24 degrees at night and 38-40 degrees during the day.

In Qoraqalpog‘iston Respublikasi and Xorazm viloyati, it will be partly cloudy, becoming variable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees at night and 33-38 degrees during the day.

In Buxoro and Navoiy viloyatlari, it will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 22-27 degrees at night, reaching 30-32 degrees in some desert areas, and 37-42 degrees during the day.

In Toshkent, Samarqand, Jizzax and Sirdaryo viloyatlari, it will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 21-26 degrees at night and 35-40 degrees during the day.

In Qashqadaryo and Surxondaryo viloyatlari, it will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 21-26 degrees at night and 38-43 degrees during the day.

In Andijon, Namangan and Farg‘ona viloyatlari, it will be partly cloudy, becoming variable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees at night and 35-40 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous areas of the Republic, it will be partly cloudy, becoming variable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees at night and 28-33 degrees during the day.

UzbekistanUzhydrometTashkentSamarkandBukhara
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Hot weather to continue in Uzbekistan over the weekendHot weather to continue in Uzbekistan over the weekendToday, 16:14Presidential Adviser Replaced: Olim Davlatov AppointedPresidential Adviser Replaced: Olim Davlatov AppointedYesterday, 22:53Tuition fees to be paid for 856 students in KashkadaryaTuition fees to be paid for 856 students in KashkadaryaYesterday, 15:34“Advance payment” is now “prepayment”: Some words to change in Uzbekistan“Advance payment” is now “prepayment”: Some words to change in UzbekistanYesterday, 14:5228 tons of vegetables imported from Uzbekistan returned28 tons of vegetables imported from Uzbekistan returnedYesterday, 14:47What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?Yesterday, 12:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Thousands of women in Uzbekistan married younger men
Will there be a major earthquake in Uzbekistan? Scientists provide an official response
Will there be a major earthquake in Uzbekistan? Scientists provide an official response
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan
Animal passports to become mandatory in Uzbekistan