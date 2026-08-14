What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on 15 August?

O‘zgidromet has announced the weather forecast expected across Uzbekistan on 15 August. Forecasters predict that temperatures in some areas will rise to 43 degrees.

In Toshkent city, it will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 22-24 degrees at night and 38-40 degrees during the day.

In Qoraqalpog‘iston Respublikasi and Xorazm viloyati, it will be partly cloudy, becoming variable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees at night and 33-38 degrees during the day.

In Buxoro and Navoiy viloyatlari, it will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 22-27 degrees at night, reaching 30-32 degrees in some desert areas, and 37-42 degrees during the day.

In Toshkent, Samarqand, Jizzax and Sirdaryo viloyatlari, it will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 21-26 degrees at night and 35-40 degrees during the day.

In Qashqadaryo and Surxondaryo viloyatlari, it will be partly cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 21-26 degrees at night and 38-43 degrees during the day.

In Andijon, Namangan and Farg‘ona viloyatlari, it will be partly cloudy, becoming variable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees at night and 35-40 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous areas of the Republic, it will be partly cloudy, becoming variable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees at night and 28-33 degrees during the day.