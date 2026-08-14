Hot weather to continue in Uzbekistan over the weekend

Uzbekistan will also experience hot and mostly dry weather over the weekend. According to O‘zgidromet, daytime temperatures will be around 37–40 degrees, rising to 41–43 degrees in some southern and desert areas.

On August 16, the heat is expected to ease slightly, with temperatures falling by 2–3 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will be around 21–26 degrees.

Mostly clear skies and no precipitation are forecast across the republic. However, on August 14, short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas during the day.

Wind speeds will increase to 13–18 m/s in some areas. Strong winds accompanied by dust storms are possible in some locations.

No precipitation is expected in Tashkent over the weekend either. At night, temperatures will be 23–26 degrees, while daytime temperatures are expected to reach 38–40 degrees on August 14–15 and 36–38 degrees on Sunday.

Winds will blow from the east at 3–8 m/s, occasionally strengthening to 10–14 m/s and potentially causing dust storms in some parts of the city.