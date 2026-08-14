Jamie Carragher, the England football pundit and former Liverpool defender, said he was completely baffled by reports that Arsenal are ready to sell academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly during the summer transfer window. Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, the pundit stressed that the logic behind the decision was impossible to understand, calling the situation strange and unexpected. Goal.com reports .

According to sources, the 19-year-old midfielder has been offered to Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea. The news shocked pundits and fans because neither the player nor his representatives have expressed a desire to leave, while the initiative appears to have come from Arsenal.

Competition in midfield and the young talent’s future

Competition in the London club’s midfield intensified further after Bruno Guimaraes joined from Newcastle United for £75 million. Despite struggling at the start of last season, the Englishman eventually secured a place in the starting XI. In particular, he played in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, which went to a penalty shootout, becoming the second-youngest English player to start a final in the competition’s history.

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal could make a serious mistake by letting go of a player as talented as Hale End academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly. The former footballer stressed that dips are natural in young players’ careers, but highlighted that Lewis-Skelly’s potential is exceptionally high.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s performances on the international stage

The pundit praised the young player’s performance at left-back in the away match against Real Madrid, as well as his display in central midfield in the final against Paris Saint-Germain. He noted that only genuinely gifted young players can produce performances at that level.

It should be noted that the player’s current contract at the Emirates Stadium runs until 2030. After scoring against Como, he made a heart shape toward the stands, clearly showing his desire to remain at the club.

Mikel Arteta, commenting on the transfer rumours, said that interest from other clubs in his players was a positive sign that they were doing a good job, but refused to discuss the current speculation.