Sofie Lundgaard Leaves Liverpool to Join Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool Women midfielder Sofie Lundgaard will continue her career with German Frauen-Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. According to Goal.com, the 24-year-old Danish player's transfer was completed for an undisclosed fee, marking a new chapter in her career reports .

The transfer brings Lundgaard's three-and-a-half-year spell at the Merseyside club to an end. The talented midfielder initially joined from Fortuna in January 2023 and quickly adapted to the team, making 31 appearances during her first 18 months.

Serious Injuries and a Difficult Period

However, the player's final years at Liverpool were overshadowed by serious injuries. Torn knee ligaments and a broken leg forced her to undergo lengthy rehabilitation periods.

As a result, she managed just 11 appearances across the past two seasons and came on as a substitute only three times last season. Nevertheless, the club's management and coaching staff praised her resilience and courage during difficult times.

Farewell Between Club and Player

In an official statement, Liverpool thanked the player for her contribution and wished her success in Germany. Sofie Lundgaard, who had become a popular figure among the club and its supporters, also shared a warm farewell message on her social media pages.

In her message, the player called Merseyside her second home and highlighted the special importance of the fans' support to her, adding that she would always remain a supporter of the team.

A New Opportunity in the Frauen-Bundesliga

Moving to the German league gives Lundgaard an excellent opportunity to rediscover her best form in one of European women's football's leading divisions. The former Denmark youth international is expected to become an important figure in Eintracht Frankfurt's midfield thanks to her technical ability.

For Liverpool, the transfer represents another step toward improving the team's competitiveness next season under head coach Gareth Taylor. Squad renewal and strengthening continue ahead of the Women's Super League's demanding campaign.