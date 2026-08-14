Tecno Pova 8 Pro Unveiled: 144 Hz AMOLED and 6500 mA•ch Battery

·28·Technology
Tecno Pova 8 Pro Unveiled: 144 Hz AMOLED and 6500 mA•ch Battery

Tecno has officially unveiled its new flagship device, the Pova 8 Pro smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the gadget is designed to attract users with its massive battery, advanced display and unusual space-inspired design, and is expected to become one of the leading devices in the mid-range segment. reports .

Display and Gaming Features

The new smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for a 144 Hz refresh rate. Its peak brightness reaches 4500 nits, and it is protected by durable Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. This ensures a clear image even in direct sunlight.

For gamers, the device includes a dedicated P1 graphics chip. It can increase the frame rate to up to 144 frames per second in certain games. The smartphone also runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate processor and offers up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

Camera and Battery Life

The rear panel houses a triangular camera module complemented by a customizable Mini LED display. The main camera uses a 50-megapixel LYTIA 700C sensor with optical stabilization. It is joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 13-megapixel front camera.

One of the smartphone’s main advantages is its 6500 mA•ch battery. The battery supports 45-watt fast charging, bypass charging and 10-watt reverse wired charging. This allows users to enjoy the device for extended periods without worrying about recharging.

Protection and Additional Features

Special attention has been paid to body protection, with the model meeting several standards at once: IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K. A vapor chamber with an area of 5000 mm² helps prevent the device from overheating.

The gadget also features an NFC module, an infrared port, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning and Hi-Res Audio support. The device ships with Android 16 and the HiOS 16 interface. The manufacturer guarantees three major system updates and three years of security patches.

Tecno Pova 8 Pro will be available in white, black and green, with 8/256, 12/256 and 12/512 GB configurations. A special Tonino Lamborghini limited edition with a distinctive design but identical specifications has also been introduced.

TecnoPova 8 ProSmartphoneAndroid 16Technology
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