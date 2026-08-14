Alan Smith reveals what he expects from Bukayo Saka

·25·Sport
Alan Smith reveals what he expects from Bukayo Saka

It is crucial for Arsenal’s leader Bukayo Saka to return to his best form in the 2026/27 season and make a significant contribution to the team’s attack. As reported by Goal.com, club legend Alan Smith said there is every reason to believe that the English winger can overcome his injury problems and regain his previous form. Goal.com reports .

Bukayo Saka, who won the English Premier League title with Arsenal last season and captained the team in some matches, scored just 11 goals in all competitions. It was his lowest tally in the past five years. Nevertheless, the forward has scored more than 10 goals in each of the last five seasons, underlining his consistency.

A product of the Hale End academy, Saka reached the 20-goal mark in the 2023/24 season. At the time, he was considered a candidate to join the ranks of the best wingers in world football. However, the high standards set in recent years by stars such as Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise and Vinícius Júnior, along with unfortunate injuries, have slightly hindered Saka’s development.

Injuries and their impact

The player was forced to miss 40 club and international matches over the past two seasons because of various injuries, causing him to lose his rhythm. Even the 2026 summer World Cup affected his physical condition. Nevertheless, experts and former players continue to rate his potential highly.

Speaking to Goal.com in partnership with BestBettingSites.co.uk, Alan Smith said: “I see no reason why he cannot get back to his best form. Injuries only lead to a loss of rhythm and confidence. If he can enjoy a good injury-free spell and put together a run of consistent performances, it is natural to expect him to return to his previous level.” For Arsenal, the return of such a player could prove decisive in the title race.

Arsenal’s attacking situation

Since the club did not add a new player to its attack during the summer transfer window, the existing squad must show its quality. Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres is preparing for his second season at the Emirates Stadium. He scored 21 goals in all competitions last season.

However, Arsenal are distributing the attacking burden across the team rather than placing it on one player. Therefore, Alan Smith believes Bukayo Saka must not only perform well and provide assists, but also score more goals himself to help the team.

Bukayo SakaAlan SmithArsenalPremier LeagueViktor Gyökeres
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