Is Jose Mourinho Returning to Real Madrid? Florentino Perez's Controversial Video

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Is Jose Mourinho Returning to Real Madrid? Florentino Perez's Controversial Video

Jose Mourinho has been caught in a major controversy following a video released as part of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's election campaign. The video suggests the Portuguese manager's return to the Madrid club, but Mourinho, currently the head coach of Benfica, insists the footage is fake. Goal.com reports .

The video presented by Perez's campaign announced Mourinho's return under the slogan "MOUcha historia por hacer" (So much history left to make). This caused strong objections from Benfica's management. Mourinho is under contract with the club until 2027 and immediately contacted the board to clarify that he did not record the video and that the images were generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

Florentino Perez praised Mourinho's qualities highly, calling him one of the best managers in the world. "Mourinho was a very important figure for Real Madrid. He won a record number of titles with us and took the team to a highly competitive level. Mourinho and Ibrahima Konate will be my first signings," Perez told Diario AS.

Enrique Riquelme is challenging Perez in the presidential elections to be held on June 7. Riquelme rejected the idea of appointing Mourinho, stating that his sporting project is completely different. According to him, although Mourinho is an experienced manager, he does not fit the club's future plans.

Real MadridJose MourinhoFlorentino PerezBenficaTransfers
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