Major Land Fraud Scheme Foiled in Tashkent Region

Law enforcement agencies have successfully conducted another operation to ensure the rule of law and combat fraud and illegal land transactions. During a special operation in the Tashkent Region, carried out jointly by the State Security Service (SSS) and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the Prosecutor General's Office, an individual attempting to obtain a large sum of money was exposed.

During the operation, a citizen born in 1979 and residing in the capital was caught red-handed with material evidence while attempting to misappropriate another person's property through fraud.

State Reserve Land and False Promises

It was established that the individual gained the trust of a local entrepreneur, offering a plot not in a remote area but in the prestigious Yangiyol District. He promised to officially register fertile land from the state reserve, with a total area of 1.5 hectares in the entrepreneur's name, allegedly through high-ranking acquaintances in the architecture and cadastre systems.

Naturally, he demanded a substantial amount of money for this 'service':

Agreed total sum: 750,000 US dollars;

Advance payment received: 20,000 US dollars.

The suspect was detained by SSS and Department officers while receiving the initial 20,000 dollars as an advance payment, and chemically treated money was seized from him as evidence.

Everyone Is Equal Before the Law

A criminal case has been initiated under relevant articles, and investigative actions are underway. Measures are also being taken to identify officials who may be involved in this criminal scheme.

Important Note from the Editors: In our country, starting a business or acquiring land plots is carried out solely on a legal basis through open and transparent electronic online auctions. Relying on fake connections and promises can lead citizens to significant financial losses and criminal liability. May your path always be legal and safe!

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