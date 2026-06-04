Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz to Sign with Southampton

Bayern Munich continue to reshape their goalkeeping squad. According to the Daily Echo, Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is on the verge of leaving the club permanently. Southampton have entered the final stages of negotiations with the German record champions for the 25-year-old's transfer. Goal.com reports .

Peretz joined Southampton on loan in January. Having lost hope of breaking into the first team at Munich due to competition from Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich, the goalkeeper has managed to prove himself in England. He has become a fan favourite, featuring in 26 matches and keeping nine clean sheets.

Although Daniel Peretz's contract with Bayern runs until 2028, he prefers to continue his career in England. The player received offers from other clubs but has placed his trust specifically in the Southampton project. Official details of the transfer are expected to be announced by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, serious controversies have arisen surrounding Southampton. The English Football League excluded the team from the play-off final against Hull City due to a spying scandal. Additionally, the team has been handed a four-point deduction for next season. Despite these difficulties, Peretz is determined to help the team return to the English Premier League.