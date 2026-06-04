Several Streets in Tashkent to Close to Traffic for 4 Days

Exciting news continues for residents and guests of our capital. A large and entertaining festival is planned in the very center of Tashkent. In this regard, to ensure the festive events are safe and enjoyable, the city administration will temporarily restrict vehicle traffic on several central streets.

Traffic Restrictions From 06:00 on June 4 to 07:00 on June 8 (for nearly four days).

List of Areas with Complete Traffic Closure

Due to the location of festival promenades and main stages, vehicle traffic will be completely restricted in the following directions:

Taras Shevchenko Street: From the intersection with Fidokor Street to Nukus Street;

Sayyid Baraka Street: From the intersection with Oybek Street to Amir Temur Avenue.

Recommendations for Drivers

During these days, we ask drivers traveling in these directions to use detours in advance to avoid potential traffic jams and reach their destinations without delay.

A Great Opportunity for a Stroll: Although this may cause some inconvenience for drivers, these days offer a wonderful opportunity for residents and children to enjoy open-air walks and the festival's exciting programs. Please enjoy a pleasant rest with your family and loved ones on the beautiful streets of Tashkent!

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest cultural events, urgent traffic updates, and the hottest news from our capital!